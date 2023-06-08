Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Graham by 88.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Graham Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $595.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $681.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.80%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

