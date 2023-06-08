Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CorVel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CorVel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ CRVL opened at $206.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.96. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.07.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
