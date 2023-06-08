Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.