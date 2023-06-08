Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 409.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWS. Strs Ohio grew its stake in News by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in News by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in News by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

