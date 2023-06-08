Franklin Resources Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.26. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $90.42.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

