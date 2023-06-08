Franklin Resources Inc. Has $560,000 Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

