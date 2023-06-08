Franklin Resources Inc. Has $611,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 68.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

