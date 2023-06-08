Franklin Resources Inc. Has $711,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.74. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,700 shares of company stock worth $1,913,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

