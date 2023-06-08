Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 63.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 108,092 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

In other news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

