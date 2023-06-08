Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $68.38 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

