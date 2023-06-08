Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after buying an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of IONS opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

