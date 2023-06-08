Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,559,000 after buying an additional 740,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,487,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after buying an additional 1,145,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

