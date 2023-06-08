Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $533,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in DHT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 405,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. DHT’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

