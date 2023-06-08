Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $677,000 in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.46. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Vincent purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $518,765. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

