Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

