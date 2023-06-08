Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,761 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.