Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 444 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

