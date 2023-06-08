Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $555,000 Position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 320,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Forge Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $76,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,065,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

