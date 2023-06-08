Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,597,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 1,131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,059,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 973,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 1,015.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 772,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 703,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 758,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other Sylvamo news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,076.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sylvamo news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,076.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Meyers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $491,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

