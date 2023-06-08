Freemont Management S.A. Sells 3,240 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.23 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

