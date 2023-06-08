Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,006,000 after buying an additional 7,331,023 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,534,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 495,797 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $32.18 on Thursday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

