Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,408,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,277 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,586 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

