G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.38.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $926.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $26.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 553,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 889,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 209,394 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

