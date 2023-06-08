G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given New $23.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.38.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ GIII opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $926.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

