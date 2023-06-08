G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at UBS Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIII. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.38.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $926.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.71.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 405,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 770,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 368,665 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

