General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

