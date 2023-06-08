Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 869 ($10.80) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($10.87). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.80), with a volume of 27,013 shares changing hands.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 869 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 869.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

