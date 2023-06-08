Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.38

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and traded as high as $16.90. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

Featured Articles

