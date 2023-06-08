GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of -0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $29,884,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.