Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after buying an additional 194,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 430,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

