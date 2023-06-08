Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.40.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

