Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

GPMT opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $273.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.05%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -44.69%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

