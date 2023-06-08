Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.54% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLRE. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 92.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 190,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 56.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.97. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

