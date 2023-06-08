Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $782.64

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 782.64 ($9.73) and traded as low as GBX 721.50 ($8.97). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 725 ($9.01), with a volume of 17,969 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,447 ($17.99) to GBX 1,400 ($17.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($15.85) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 782.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 762.84. The company has a market cap of £276.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2,685.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

