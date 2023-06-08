Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 70,689 shares of company stock worth $2,013,046 and have sold 289,876 shares worth $8,734,947. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

