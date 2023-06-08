Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

