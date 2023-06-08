GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 29,420 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nextdoor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,458,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Nextdoor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in Nextdoor by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,569,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nextdoor by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,924 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP raised its stake in Nextdoor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KIND opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Nextdoor

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.