GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Several analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $64,325.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,018.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,273. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

