GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 18,278 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 2.4 %

HOMB stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

