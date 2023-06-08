GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $409,000 Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,192 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Stories

