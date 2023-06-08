GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $412,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 184.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after buying an additional 563,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 53.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 179.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $818,566.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 972,440 shares of company stock worth $59,502,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Shares of DASH opened at $70.15 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.50.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

