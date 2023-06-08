GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,862,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

IPAR stock opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.