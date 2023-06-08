GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.3 %

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.