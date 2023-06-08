GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 22,643 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Icosavax by 716.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Icosavax news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 20,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $124,497.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,428.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Icosavax stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

