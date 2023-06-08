GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

