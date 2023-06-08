GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Ducommun by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Ducommun Stock Performance

About Ducommun

DCO opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $559.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.84. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

(Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.