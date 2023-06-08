GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Progyny Trading Down 2.4 %

PGNY stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,666,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $53,918.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,666 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,587,480 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

