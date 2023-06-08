GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,037 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after buying an additional 35,394 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,079,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,607,000 after buying an additional 73,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,335,704. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ELF stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $108.43. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

