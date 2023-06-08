GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 19,294 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 60,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,259,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 294,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,241,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 186,359 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE FBP opened at $13.04 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

