GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,247 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $12,082,860. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

KRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.44.

KRTX stock opened at $232.03 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $278.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.14.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.